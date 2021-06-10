UrduPoint.com
Registrar Sukkur IBA Terminate Deputy Director HR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:23 PM

The Registrar of the IBA University Sukkur has terminated the services of Deputy Director Human Resources Hussain Siddiqui

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Registrar of the IBA University Sukkur has terminated the services of Deputy Director Human Resources Hussain Siddiqui.

In the termination notice, the IBA's registrar Engr Zahid Hussain Khand on Thursday has charged Siddiqui of being found guilty of manipulating girl students to record a video, accusing the members of the IBA faculty and administration of harassment and uploaded that on the social media.

The Registrar has also served one-month notice to his mother, the widow of the late VC Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, to vacate the VC's residence.

