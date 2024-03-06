Research Arena 2024: Sargodha University holds 8 more academic activities

The Sargodha University held more than eight activities including an international conference, seminars, workshops, and panel discussions, on the 6th day of the 'Research Arena 2024'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Sargodha University held more than eight activities including an international conference, seminars, workshops, and panel discussions, on the 6th day of the 'Research Arena 2024'.

Activities started with a seminar on 'Social Inclusion as a Pathway to Social Justice', which was attended by Dr. Shoib Suddle, former deputy director Intelligence Bureau, Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ziaul Haq, Director General of Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University (IIU) Islamabad and Pro VC UoS Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin.

Dr.Shoib Suddle underscored the constitutional principles of equality, justice and non-discrimination as foundational pillars for building an inclusive society. He remarked, “The Constitution of Pakistan enshrines the principles of social justice, ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens. We must uphold these principles and strive towards creating a society where every individual feels valued and included”.

Prof. Dr.Muhammad Ziaul Haq said true social justice could only be achieved when every individual, regardless of their background or identity, was afforded equal opportunities and respected under the law. He also emphasised the significance of promoting inclusivity in all aspects of societal discourse.

Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas stressed the need for collective action to dismantle systemic barriers and create opportunities for marginalised communities to thrive.

Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin emphasised that social inclusion was not merely a moral imperative; it was a constitutional obligation. "We must strive to create a society where every individual has the opportunity to participate fully and equally in all aspects of life," he added.

On the sixth day, the Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition hosted the second International Food and Nutrition Research Conference on the theme of 'Challenges and Opportunities in Food, Nutrition and Allied Sciences'. More than 60 researchers from across the world are participating in the conference.

Sub themes of the two-day conference include topics like food processing and post-harvest technology, food security, safety and quality, food microbiology and biotechnology, food chemistry, food service and management, halal food, nutraceuticals, functional and medicinal foods, public health nutrition, clinical and therapeutic nutrition and traditional Pakistani foods.

The activities continued with expert session on 'Challenges and Prospectus of Research in History', organised by the Department of History and Pakistan Study, and a workshop on 'Mental Wellbeing and Academic Performance Enhancement of Gender', organised by the Women Development Centre. 'Meet the Expert Session' titled “Assessment and Management of Common Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disorder” was organised by the Department of Allied Health Sciences.

The 'Research Arena 2024' also hosted a seminar on 'Diving into the World of Artificial Intelligence', organised by the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology, a focus group discussion on 'Climate Resilient Agriculture: A key to Food Security and Sustainability' by the College of Agriculture and an evening with industry experts titled 'Creative Convergence' was hosted by the Institute of Art and Design.

The sixth day activities concluded with a panel discussion on 'HEC Graduate and Postgraduates Policies: Challenges and Way Forward', by the Institute of education.