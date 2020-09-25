UrduPoint.com
Riaz Ali Abbasi Posted As Special Secy School Edu Dept

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:45 PM

Mr. Riaz Ali Abbasi, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Special Secretary (BS-20), Sports and Youth Affairs Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Special Secretary (BS-20), School Education and Literacy Department against an existing vacancy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Mr. Riaz Ali Abbasi, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Special Secretary (BS-20), sports and Youth Affairs Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Special Secretary (BS-20), school education and Literacy Department against an existing vacancy.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Friday.

