Riaz Ali Abbasi posted as Special Secy School Edu dept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Mr. Riaz Ali Abbasi, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Special Secretary (BS-20), sports and Youth Affairs Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Special Secretary (BS-20), school education and Literacy Department against an existing vacancy.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Friday.