SABS organizes micro thesis display

The second year students of Communication Design Thursday organized a micro thesis display at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The second year students of Communication Design Thursday organized a micro thesis display at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar inaugurated the thesis display and paid visit to exhibition hall, the university spokesman informed that the thesis projects were supervised by faculty members Mumtaz Ali Mangi and Muhammad Zaman Bhutto.

The students displayed packaging and branding of different items on basis of innovative ideas and creations. Farwa Ali a student of the department branded the famous bangles of Hyderabad and displayed its complete branding and packaging while Rabaisha displayed the packaging of sweet jalebi and presented it to the visitors for their taste.

Besides, sunglasses, incense sticks, khaway (kathiawari dish), lassi, paan, toffees, kites, mineral water, limka, daal rice, biscuits, cookies, candy clouds and other items were also branded by students in a beautiful manner naming them differently.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Bhai Khan Shar appreciated students for their innovative ideas at early stage of their academic career. The idea behind organizing such micro thesis was to develop communication skills, bring new ideas, entrepreneurship trend and explore the hidden talent of students.