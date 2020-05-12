Scholarships given to 165 Government College for Women University Faisalabad students

The scholarships of Rs 6.442 million have been distributed among 165 students of BS programs of Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The scholarships of Rs 6.442 million have been distributed among 165 students of BS programs of Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

In a statement issued here Tuesday, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq congratulated the students and said that these scholarships were provided under Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF).

She urged the students to focus on seeking modern education as they have to play their role in national and economic development of the country.

She said that Financial Aid Office of the university distributes scholarships among its students so that the needy but talented students could continue their education and play a dynamic role in the national progress and prosperity.