UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools In Corona Affected Areas In KP To Remain Close For Grade 1 To 8 Till Eid: Shahram Tarakai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:07 PM

Schools in corona affected areas in KP to remain close for grade 1 to 8 till Eid: Shahram Tarakai

Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai said Tuesday that schools would remain closed for grade 1 to 8 in areas affected by Covid-19 in the province till Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai said Tuesday that schools would remain closed for grade 1 to 8 in areas affected by Covid-19 in the province till Eidul Fitr.

The minister also said that classes for grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 would be allowed to resume from April 19 in phased manner in light of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) in order to enable students to get prepared for exams.

He directed the educational department to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education April From

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

6 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

21 minutes ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

21 minutes ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.