Second Shift Starts In Colleges, Schools Of Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Second shift starts in colleges, schools of Swat

Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Friday presided over a meeting to start second shift in Govt. Post-Graduate Jehanzeb College, Govt. Degree College-Boys and Govt. Degree College Girls to enroll and facilitate maximum students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Friday presided over a meeting to start second shift in Govt. Post-Graduate Jehanzeb College, Govt. Degree College-Boys and Govt. Degree College Girls to enroll and facilitate maximum students.

The meeting among other was attended by the principals of above mentioned colleges including Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Mohammad Sultan Arfeen and Farzana Jalal.

Fazal Hakeem directed all three colleges to start second shifts and impart quality education to each and every child of the district.

He informed the meeting that Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken concrete steps for promotion of education in district Swat and start of second shift in educational institutes is an efforts in this regard.

Meanwhile Chairman DDAC also held a meeting with Deputy Director Education Sher Mohammad Khan and other concerned officers and reviewed start of second shifts in school. It was decided the schools having huge space in the building should start second shift without delay to enroll maximum number of students.

