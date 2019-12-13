Seminar on Islamic finance held at AUST Abbottabad

Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) on Friday organized a seminar on Islamic Finance and Economic System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) on Friday organized a seminar on Islamic Finance and Economic System.

The seminar was held at University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abbotabad.

CEIF team member Dr. Zahoor Khan delivered the lecture to students, faculty and staff of AUST.

The session was part of CEIF and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) joint efforts to promote Islamic Finance Education,Research and Industry practices, said a press release issuedhere on Friday.