Shafqat Warns To Close Such Schools Failing To Comply SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:52 PM

Shafqat warns to close such schools failing to comply SOPs

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday warned the concerned heads of the educational institutions to close those institutions failing to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) finalized to stay safe from COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday warned the concerned heads of the educational institutions to close those institutions failing to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) finalized to stay safe from COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated this while visiting various public sector educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory in connection with reopening of schools and resumption of educational activities on Tuesday. He formally welcomed the students in schools after ending six month long closure due to corona outbreak.

Shafqat Mahmood visited the three schools/colleges including Mohsin Murtaza Model School for Boys, G-6/4, and Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3 and Islamabad Model School for Girls/Boys, Saidpur Village where he was welcomed by the Principals.

During his visit, he stressed upon the students to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He urged the students that each and every child must wear his/her mask. He hoped that the government with its outstanding policies will tackle the pandemic coronavirus challenge successfully.

He said the warning will be given to those schools that were failed to implement the SOPs as every school was being monitored.

He said that around 215 universities were functioning across the country and each university has its hostel. He also called for implementing SOPs in the hostels as well.

Shafqat said that the number of students in educational institutions will be increased in phases. He said the phases of in and out from schools were very crucial for students.

