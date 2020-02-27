Shah Abdul Latif University papers rescheduled

Controller, examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Thursday announced that the papers of annual examinations 2019, scheduled for February 28, (Friday) have been postponed at all affiliated degree colleges/centers of Sukkur and Larkana regions on account of holiday announced by the Provincial Education Minister

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Controller, examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Thursday announced that the papers of annual examinations 2019, scheduled for February 28, (Friday) have been postponed at all affiliated degree colleges/centers of Sukkur and Larkana regions on account of holiday announced by the Provincial education Minister.

The postponed papers will be conducted on March 02 (Monday), he added.