Sindh Education Minister pays surprise visits to educational institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday paid surprise visits to various educational institutions in the city.

The provincial minister visited St. Joseph College and school and St. Patrick's School, said a spokesperson of the minister.

The Education minister observed the lack of social distance in St. Joseph's College, and directed the principal to make it possible immediately.

The provincial minister also reviewed the ongoing teaching process in the classes and got information from the students regarding SOPs.

The provincial minister commended SOPs at St. Joseph's and St. Patrick's Girls' Schools and the principals of both schools for maintaining social distance.