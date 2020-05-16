Sindh University academic council accords approval for post-vacation online classes execution

A special zoom cloud meeting of the Academic Council of Sindh University was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A special zoom cloud meeting of the Academic Council of Sindh University was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The university spokesman informed here on Saturday that after the detailed deliberations, the meeting accorded its unanimous approval for online execution of classes via the varsity's self-developed Learning Management System (LMS) to be started from June 1, 2020 instant throughout pandemic period.

The meeting also unanimously resolved its assent to the interviews already taken from candidates aspiring for admission to MS/M.Phil and PhD degree programmes of study at the varsity in addition to imparting of consent to hold research seminars for the said courses of studies in for the candidates who were completing prescribed requirements and formalities for the same.

The meeting termed LMS a praiseworthy development and extended accolades to Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Registrar Dr.

Ameer Ali Abro, Director Sindh University internet Services Prof. Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani, Director ORIC Dr. Zeeshan Ali Bhatti and Director QEC Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani for having developed and designed efficient LMS alternative to offshoot the pandemic obstacle in the academic flow.

The Director SUIS Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani shared an impressive practical demonstration, explaining as to how LMS would work, emphasizing brand new features they had advanced in the system and mentioning the aspects that are further to. be added.

The Vice Chancellor informed the meeting that two parallel studies were being conducted, one by Dr. Sumera Umrani and another by Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani to assess student preparedness for online teaching learning adding that the said studies had accrued as many as 13000 student responses in just three to four days which reflected how ingenious varsity students were in the use of technology for academic purposes.