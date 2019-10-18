UrduPoint.com
Sir Syed's 202nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Punjab University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Sir Syed's 202nd birth anniversary celebrated at Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :In connection with the 202nd birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Punjab University's Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) and Liberal Human Forum jointly organised a seminar to pay tribute to the great thinker and reformist of Subcontinent.

The seminar titled 'Sir Syed: Khirad Mandon Ka Imam' was attended by a large number of students of development journalism, film and television studies at Hameed Nizami Hall.

The speakers, while highlighting Sir Syed's contribution for educating the underprivileged Muslims of Subcontinent after defeat in the 1857 independence war, paid rich tribute to him.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said the message of Sir Syed's life was competing and getting success through education. However, today millions of children are out of school and we have forgot the message of Sir Syed.

Sajjad Mir said Sir Syed's contribution regarding publication of a book in response to a blasphemous book after collecting money through fundraising was a great contribution which washed away all types of religious criticism against him.

Dr Mujahid Mansoori said Sir Syed is amongst the top 10 reformers of the world who changed the behaviour of people of Subcontinent through his communication and rational approach at a time when British rulers were very revengeful against them due to the independence war of 1857.

He said Sir Syed was a great communicologist who changed Muslims and British rulers' behaviour through his publications 'Causes of Indian Revolt', 'Aligarh Scientific Society Gazette' and Tahzeeb-ul-Akhlaq. He issued a warning to the government over illegal restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression.

President Liberal Human Forum Afzaal Rehan said there should be tolerance to listen to the point of view of the liberal voices in the country as progress is made through progressive thinking, as proven in the practices of Sir Syed.

PU ICS In-charge Dr Noshina Saleem said journalism students should learn from the life of Sir Syed who fought with the power of pen.

Dr Shabbir Sarwar said Muslim countries were losing at all fronts in the world politically and militarily; hence, they should get back to the teachings of Sir Syed to re-learn the significance of education, practical preparation and rational approach to win various aspects of human life.

A special cake was also cut in connection with the birthday anniversary of Sir Syed.

Other speakers included Yasir Pirzada and Afzaal Rehan.

