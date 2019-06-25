Speakers for students to promote peace narrative

Speakers at the Students Societies Conference at PU, stressed the need for strengthening the role of students' societies in promoting peace narrative through engaging themselves in healthy activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Speakers at the Students Societies Conference at PU, stressed the need for strengthening the role of students' societies in promoting peace narrative through engaging themselves in healthy activities.

The conference was organized by College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES), University of the Punjab and a NGO. They urged the government to encourage the youth to play their due role for the peace in society.

The conference was chaired by Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun while Mrs.Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, wife of the Punjab Governor was the Guest of Honour. PU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Principal College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) Prof. Dr.

Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Pro Vice Chancellor, Minhaj University Prof. Dr. Shahid Saroya, Former Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Punjab (PHEC), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin ,DG University of Management and Technology (UMT) Prof. Dr. Abid Sherwani, Political Analyst Salman Abid, NGO DG Mumtaz Hussain, faculty members and civil society activists also attended the conference.

The conference was intended to highlight the role of student's societies in promotion of peace agendas.

Mrs. Perveen Sarwar while speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the Punjab University in enhancing the role of student's societies and providing them the platform to excel their skills.

Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir said that government's main focus was the youth and a number of initiatives had been launched to empower the youth. He said the government was making efforts to promote peace, tolerance, unity and brotherhood in the society.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt said the PU was the hub of ideas, innovation and knowledge creation. He said that PU faculty and students were trying to play due role to inculcate the values of responsible citizenship, peace, tolerance, harmony and co-existence among the youth.

The conference also involved the panel discussions where students and Director Student Affairs of different universities highlighted the importance of strengthening of students societies. In the end shields and certificates were distributed among the prestigious guests.