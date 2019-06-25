UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers For Students To Promote Peace Narrative

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:16 PM

Speakers for students to promote peace narrative

Speakers at the Students Societies Conference at PU, stressed the need for strengthening the role of students' societies in promoting peace narrative through engaging themselves in healthy activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Speakers at the Students Societies Conference at PU, stressed the need for strengthening the role of students' societies in promoting peace narrative through engaging themselves in healthy activities.

The conference was organized by College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES), University of the Punjab and a NGO. They urged the government to encourage the youth to play their due role for the peace in society.

The conference was chaired by Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun while Mrs.Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, wife of the Punjab Governor was the Guest of Honour. PU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Principal College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) Prof. Dr.

Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Pro Vice Chancellor, Minhaj University Prof. Dr. Shahid Saroya, Former Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Punjab (PHEC), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin ,DG University of Management and Technology (UMT) Prof. Dr. Abid Sherwani, Political Analyst Salman Abid, NGO DG Mumtaz Hussain, faculty members and civil society activists also attended the conference.

The conference was intended to highlight the role of student's societies in promotion of peace agendas.

Mrs. Perveen Sarwar while speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the Punjab University in enhancing the role of student's societies and providing them the platform to excel their skills.

Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir said that government's main focus was the youth and a number of initiatives had been launched to empower the youth. He said the government was making efforts to promote peace, tolerance, unity and brotherhood in the society.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt said the PU was the hub of ideas, innovation and knowledge creation. He said that PU faculty and students were trying to play due role to inculcate the values of responsible citizenship, peace, tolerance, harmony and co-existence among the youth.

The conference also involved the panel discussions where students and Director Student Affairs of different universities highlighted the importance of strengthening of students societies. In the end shields and certificates were distributed among the prestigious guests.

Related Topics

University Of The Punjab Technology Governor Education Punjab Civil Society Student Wife Rashid Hub Citizenship HEC Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Reference against cooperative officer, others for ..

26 seconds ago

US delegation meets Commissioner, visits SCCI

27 seconds ago

Lahore High Court disposes of appeal regarding AC' ..

31 seconds ago

French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned wo ..

36 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab appoints chairmen of 29 dist ..

6 minutes ago

Islands in the sun: Heatwave gives cities that sin ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.