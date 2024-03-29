Open Menu

SPSC's Assistant Controller Booked In Paper Leak Case Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 10:35 PM

SPSC's assistant controller booked in paper leak case arrested

The Assistant Controller Examination II of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Zainul Alam was arrested here on Friday after the Anti Corruption Court denied his bail

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Assistant Controller Examination II of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Zainul Alam was arrested here on Friday after the Anti Corruption Court denied his bail.

According to details, Alam is among 8 employees of the SPSC who were booked in an FIR for allegedly leaking the question paper for February 20 recruitment exam for BS-16 posts of the Secondary school Teacher (SST).

Following the leak, the SPSC cancelled the exam and announced that a new date for the recruitment test would be announced in the month of April, 2024.

More than 300,000 candidates were appearing in the test from all districts of the province.

Senior Computer Operators Sajjad Ahmed Chawli and Ahsan Zaheer Abro and Naib Qasids Akbar Dahiri and Khan Muhammad Shah were among 8 staff who were booked in the FIR.

The case was registered on complaint of Controller Examinations of SPSC Abdul Hafeez Laghari under sections 409, 411, 420, 465 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption February April FIR All From Court SPSC

Recent Stories

Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques dur ..

Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over em ..

Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception

5 minutes ago
 387 traders fined in Shaheed Benazirabad division ..

387 traders fined in Shaheed Benazirabad division for violating price list

7 minutes ago
 City School, Happy Palace Green College clinch vic ..

City School, Happy Palace Green College clinch victories in inter college Ramada ..

7 minutes ago
 Huge crane ready to clear Baltimore bridge debris

Huge crane ready to clear Baltimore bridge debris

7 minutes ago
 GDA addresses public concerns on sewerage system i ..

GDA addresses public concerns on sewerage system installation

4 minutes ago
Family of US reporter jailed in Russia vows to kee ..

Family of US reporter jailed in Russia vows to keep fighting

4 minutes ago
 US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fue ..

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise

11 minutes ago
 US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fue ..

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise

11 minutes ago
 Minister directs swift completion of Modular Theat ..

Minister directs swift completion of Modular Theaters at PIC

4 minutes ago
 HCCI delegation calls on KP Governor

HCCI delegation calls on KP Governor

4 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visit ..

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education