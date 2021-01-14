UrduPoint.com
SU Awards 26 PhD, 65 M.Phil Degrees In Various Disciplines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:51 PM

SU awards 26 PhD, 65 M.Phil degrees in various disciplines

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has awarded 26 Ph.D and 65 M.Phil degrees to scholars in various disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has awarded 26 Ph.D and 65 M.Phil degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

The varsity spokesman informed here Thursday that the BASR in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat granted approval for award of as many as 91 degrees in Ph,D and M.Phil to the deserving scholars.

More Stories From Education

