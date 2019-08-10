Syndicate committee removes former registrar from service

(@FahadShabbir)

The syndicate committee of the University of Sargodha removed former registrar from service over corruption charges and misconduct

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The syndicate committee of the University of Sargodha removed former registrar from service over corruption charges and misconduct.

The UoS sources on Saturday said that former registrar of SoU Mudassar Kamran had been removed from service in an inquiry held under the Punjab Employees Efficiency and Accountability Act, 2006 while recovery of Rs one million has also been imposed on him on account of drawing dual salary.

The sources said Mudassar Kamran was held accountable for appointing himself illegally as project manager of 'Pakistan English Access Micro Scholarship Program' funded by US Consulate Lahore and drawing dual salary.