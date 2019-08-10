UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syndicate Committee Removes Former Registrar From Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:13 PM

Syndicate committee removes former registrar from service

The syndicate committee of the University of Sargodha removed former registrar from service over corruption charges and misconduct

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The syndicate committee of the University of Sargodha removed former registrar from service over corruption charges and misconduct.

The UoS sources on Saturday said that former registrar of SoU Mudassar Kamran had been removed from service in an inquiry held under the Punjab Employees Efficiency and Accountability Act, 2006 while recovery of Rs one million has also been imposed on him on account of drawing dual salary.

The sources said Mudassar Kamran was held accountable for appointing himself illegally as project manager of 'Pakistan English Access Micro Scholarship Program' funded by US Consulate Lahore and drawing dual salary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Corruption Punjab University Of Sargodha From Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister orders strict action against overch ..

3 minutes ago

US Muslims rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

No Sign of Afghan Presidential Hopefuls in Kandaha ..

3 minutes ago

India dragging Kashmir issue towards nuclear war: ..

3 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast in Multan

9 minutes ago

Leaves of Wasa staff cancelled

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.