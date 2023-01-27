The University of Karachi issues BS First & Third years admission lists Evening Program 2023

The University of Karachi has issued the admission lists of the BS First and Third years Evening Program 2023 and directed the successful candidates to submit their admission and semester fees from February 01 to 07, 2023. The KU has also uploaded the claim forms which could be submitted by February 03, 2023

According to the KU in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, the admission fee can be deposited from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm till February 07, 2023.

She mentioned that students would take a printout of the enrollment fee voucher and enrollment form from their online portal, and submit their admission fee at the bank counter located in the KU Gymnasium Hall after verifying the relevant documents from the admission committee counters located in the KU gym.

She said that the fee can be deposited in cash only at the bank's counter and added that students, who are not satisfied with the admission lists, can submit the claim form through their online portal till February 03, 2023. The students are directed to refer to the closing percentage/eligibility issued by the University of Karachi.