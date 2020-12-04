Tsinghua University establishes institute for AI industry research

UrduPoint.com
China's renowned Tsinghua University has established a new research institute to promote the artificial intelligence (AI) industry

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :China's renowned Tsinghua University has established a new research institute to promote the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The Institute for AI Industry Research aims to use AI technologies to facilitate industrial upgrading and promote social progress. It will focus on achieving breakthroughs in core AI technologies and nurturing high-level talent through harnessing the innovation capacities of both the university and enterprises.

Qiu Yong, president of Tsinghua, said the institute marked another important step forward for the university in strengthening AI research.

The institute shall bridge the industry and academia, making great contributions to the global innovation and industry transformation.

Zhang Yaqin, dean of the institute, said the institute would focus on the application of AI in several areas including transportation, the internet of Things and healthcare.

AI is a key enabling technology that will change every aspect of the industry and society. The institute will work with universities and companies around the world to accelerate innovation and industry transformation, Zhang said.

