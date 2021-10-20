Two-Day National Seerat conference starts at NUML

Two-Day National Seerat Conference started at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Two-Day National Seerat Conference started at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Wednesday.

Departments of Arabic and Islamic Studies jointly organized the Seerat-un-Nabi SAWW Conference.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar Hi (M) (Retd) was the chief guest while Prof. Dr. Tufail Hashmi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi and Dr. Habib ur Rehman Asim were the guest speakers on the first session of the conference. Director General NUML/Pro-Rector Resources Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro-Rector Acad Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, Pro-Rector Research Dr. Zubair Iqbal Ghouri, Deans, Directors, HoDs, faculty members and large number of students also attended the conference.

Guest Speakers highlighted the various aspects of the Seerat of Hazrat Muhammad SAWW and stressed that act upon the Seerat is the key to success for the Ummat.

They are of the view that mere describing the Seerat with tongue is not enough we must act on it and tells the world through our actions that we are the followers of Holy Prophet SAWW.

Earlier, Pro-Rector Acad Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan briefed the audience about the conference and hoped that during the session audience will learn some new aspects of Seerah.

He said that NUML is celebrating Ashra-i-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen in which alongwith two days conference, Naatia Mushaira and urdu Debating competition on Seerat will also be organized in the lateral part of the week.

At the end Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar Hi (M) (Retd) thanked all the guests and expressed his views to adopt some aspects of Seerat in our lives.

Rector NUML said that along with compulsory Ibadaat, we must adopt the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet SAWW who taught us about every aspect of life.

Rector further said that we must learn from the seerah that how to behave with the people around and what are the key teachings of Holy Prophet SAWW to live in a society.

He hoped that students have learned a lot in today's session, and they will try to adopt the seat aspects in their lives. Rector NUML presented shields to the worthy guests.