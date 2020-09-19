Two-year Associate Degree in colleges introduced

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Competent Authority has notified the launching of two years Associate Degree, both terminal degree and exit from BS, in all the Colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa w.e.f the academic session 2020 with the following terms and conditions.

According to details, all affiliating Universities have been asked to workout a uniform structure for both the degrees in terms of admissions, courses, credits, transfer of credits mode of evaluation promotion and pathway to further education before the start of the Fall Semester 2020.

The existing status of the government colleges affiliated for BA/BSc programs is switched over to the corresponding Associate Degree (Arts)/Associate Degree (Science) by default. The Higher Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, notified it.