University Of Karachi Announces BSc Part-II Results

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:56 PM

University of Karachi announces BSc part-II results

The University of Karachi, Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Arshad Azmi on Friday announced the results of BSc part-II and both parts Annual Examination 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi, Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Arshad Azmi on Friday announced the results of BSc part-II and both parts Annual Examination 2018.

As per gazette issued, 3017 candidates were registered of which 2, 924 students appeared in the BSc part-II papers and 394 candidates were declared pass in first division while 488 students cleared their exams with second division whereas 2041 failed to pass papers. The overall pass percentage was 30.20 percent, said a statement.

Syeda Rubab Zehra daughter of Tahir Hussain, bearing seat number 592423, student of Defence Authority College for Women, obtained 1339 marks out of total 1600 marks and clinched overall first position.

Meanwhile, Rabbiya Farheen d/o Najafuddin Qureshi, seat number 592943, student of PECHS Government College for Women, secured second position with 1317 marks. Mahnoor Syed Rahat Ali d/o Syed Rahat Ali, seat number 592584, student of Sir Syed Government Girls College, Mishal Sami d/o Samiullah Niazi, seat number 593219, student of Madar-e-Millat Degree College Steel Town and Rimsha Rani d/o Khalid Mahmood, seat number 593080, student of Government College for Women, Shahrah-e-Liquat bagged 1274 marks each and stood joint third.

