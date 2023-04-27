University of Karachi extends submission date B.Com Regular examination form up-to May 02

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain on Thursday extended the date of submission of examination form for B.Com Regular Annual Examinations-2022, till May 2, 2023 with a late fee of Rs.200

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain on Thursday extended the date of submission of examination form for B.Com Regular Annual Examinations-2022, till May 2, 2023 with a late fee of Rs.200.

The students of B.Com 1st year (unsuccessful) and B.

Com 2nd year can submit their exam forms with a fee of Rs 7900 while the B.Com students can submit their exam forms with a fee of Rs 15600 by 02 May 2023.

It should be noted that students who enrolled in 2016 or earlier can submit the exam form with an additional fee of Rs 3000, while students who last appeared in the exam in 2013 or earlier can submit their exam form with an additional charge of Rs 10000.