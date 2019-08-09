UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi To Establish Own Testing Service

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:57 PM

University of Karachi to establish own testing service

The University of Karachi (KU) would soon establish its own assessment and testing service (KUATS) instead of availing National Testing Service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) would soon establish its own assessment and testing service (KUATS) instead of availing National Testing Service.

The decision of establishing KUATS was approved along with other important decisions during the Academic Council meeting of University of Karachi (KU) held under the chairmanship of KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi the other day at KU VC Secretariat, said statement on Friday.

The KUATS would have four sections which will work independently under a director and convener. The four sections would be Research and Database Development Section, Test Paper Development Section, Test Administration Section and Test Assessment Section.

As per approval, the KUATS would provide services to government, semi government and private sector organizations for their recruitments while provide service trainings to faculty members on modern techniques of examinations.

The academic council also approved the usage of Laptop Software JAWS for the blind students of KU, which would facilitate them during exams.

The Admissions Policy 2020 was also approved by the members and it was also resolved to continue online admissions policy and restore claim form procedure. Regulation 2018 regarding PMDC MBBS and BDS (Annual Examinations, Admissions, House Job and Internship) was also approved under the light of the letter of KU, Dean, Faculty of Medicine.

The council directed the In-charge Semester Cell to present its report in the next meeting regarding the letter of Higher education Commission on Standardization of Transcript.

In the light of letter of KU Dean Law, the approval was granted to the Pakistan Bar Council Legal Education's Rule Number 11 (2015) in which a candidate would be considered as pass after securing 50 percent aggregate marks while there would only be first and second divisions and first division would be of 60 plus percentage.

The KU academic council also approved the minutes of previous meeting while also approved the minutes of earlier meetings of the Advanced Studies and Research Board. The minutes of board of faculties of science and social sciences were also approved during the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Education Job HEC 2015 2018 2020 Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Karachi University Government NTS

Recent Stories

Govt suspended bilateral trade with India with imm ..

2 minutes ago

Widespread rains forecast in the country 09 Aug 20 ..

2 minutes ago

5147 drivers, riders challaned in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Secretary commerce emphases for FTA with Australia ..

2 minutes ago

First ever softball coaching clinic in Pakistan to ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission, NCT discuss health i ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.