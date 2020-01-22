University of Karachi, TSW sign agreement to enhance capabilities of arts, culture society

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):The University of Karachi (KU) and The School of Writing (TSW) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to engage in the efforts to enhance and advance the capabilities of the Arts and Culture Society at KU.

KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Founder and Executive Director TSW Mohsin Tejani inked the MoU at the VC Secretariat on Tuesday.

As per the MoU, the School of Writing would work with the KU Students Advisor Office and initially, TSW would engage students to enhance photography and creative writing skills. The TSW would also help the KU in monitoring the activities of the Arts and Culture Society and would provide all technical expertise for all activities being conducted in this regard.

According to the MoU, TSW would also facilitate the KU in arranging trainers, facilitators and artists for Art Baithak at KU.

Mohsin Tejani said that later students would get a chance to work on different segments required in the film, visual and videos making.

He mentioned that TSW had its bilingual magazine which was published quarterly and he would encourage varsity's students to send their articles and stories to get published in the magazine.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the University was encouraging the student to take part in extra curriculum activities. He mentioned that KU had seven different societies which were promoting student's skills and capacities in different domain.

He added, "The drama and arts activities are the best platforms to express whatis happening in the society as the campuses are one of the important segments of the society and it has direct impact of whatever is developing in the society."