University of Sindh announces schedule of final PhD seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Dean faculty of Islamic Studies, University of Sindh, Prof Dr Hafiz Muneer Ahmed Khan has announced that the final PhD seminar of the scholar Mehmood Ahmed will be held on January 30, 2020.

The supervisor of the scholar Prof Dr Hafiz Muneer Ahmed Khan will be present at the seminar to be held at the office of the Dean faculty of Islamic Studies.

The Dean faculty of Islamic Studies has also invited all teachers and scholars to attend the final PhD seminar.