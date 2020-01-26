UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Science Vice Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmad Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:07 AM

University of Veterinary and Animal Science Vice Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmad assumes charge

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad has been appointed as Vice Chancellor, University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore for a period of four years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ):Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad has been appointed as Vice Chancellor, University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore for a period of four years.

Prof Nasim Ahmad assumed the charge of his office on Saturday.

Earlier, Prof Nasim was working as Professor in the Department of Theriogenology, UVAS.

He also served as first pro-Vice Chancellor and Director of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Dean Faculties of Veterinary Science and Life Sciences Business Management, Director Research and External Linkages and Chairman Department of Theriogenology, UVAS.

He is recipient of "Sitara-i-Imtiaz" Presidential Civil Award, Best University Teacher Award by the Higher Education Commission. He has also won PARC Scientist of the Year 1999 Award and Research Productivity Award (three times) from the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology.

He is PhD in Reproductive Physiology from the West Virginia University, USA.

