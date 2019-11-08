University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds reference in honor of Prof Dr Talat Pasha

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a joint session reference in honor of Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha after successful completion of his two tenures as the vice-chancellor of the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a joint session reference in honor of Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha after successful completion of his two tenures as the vice-chancellor of the university.

Prof Pasha was now working as vice-chancellor of the University of Education Lahore (UoE).

A large number of members of the UVAS Syndicate, Academic Council and Advance Studies and Research Board, deans, directors, chairpersons were present on the occasion.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani spoke about the contribution of Prof Talat Naseer Pasha in the field of education during his 44 years service at the UVAS as a vice-chancellor for uplift of veterinary profession and university and also in the area of animal nutrition.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that all achievements were made due to collective efforts of the team, which was working day and night for development of the UVAS.