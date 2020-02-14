US delegation visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Ravi campus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ): A nine-member delegation from the Iowa Soya Bean Association, the United States, visited the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Ravi Campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.

The delegation comprising association's Country Representative Dr Khurram Shahbaz, Regional Director Asia Subcontinent Pam Halmsing, Asia Subcontinent Communications Manager Rick Dungey, Board Director Darren Kadlec, Director Lance Rezac, President Soya Bean Association Tim Bardole, President Iowa Soya Bean Association Jeff Jorgenson, ISA CEO Kirk Leeds, ISA Senior Director Grant Kimberely and Director Information Aaron Putze.

The delegation took a round of fish processing and value addition unit, fish seed rearing unit, zoological museum, fish farms complex and research laboratories, etc.

Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Prof Dr Noor Khan gave a presentation on UVAS, the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, fish processing, value addition, local fish species like Rohu, Grass Carp, Silver Carp and Mori. He also mentioned the linkages with Purdue University Fort Wayne, USA, for research collaboration and students exchange.

The delegation showed keen interest in ornamental fish species and local fish species breeding and feeding.

Tim Bardole said that the Soya Bean Association could guide farmers for proper use of different ingredients during the feed formulation.