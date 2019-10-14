UrduPoint.com
Use Of Modern Teaching Techniques Must For Quality Education: Murad Raas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:43 PM

Use of modern teaching techniques must for quality education: Murad Raas

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas has said that teacher community must be strengthened with modern teaching techniques in order to ensure quality education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas has said that teacher community must be strengthened with modern teaching techniques in order to ensure quality education.

Teacher, books and assessment are being integrated to make affective the teaching methodology of teacher across the Punjab and this is the only way to provide quality education to the students, this he said while visiting the SMB Fatima Jinnah Govt, Girls School here on Monday.

,The school is being run under the management of "Zindagi Trust" of Shahzad Roy. On this occasion, founder of Zindagi Trust Shahzad Roy, Project Manager Shehnaz Hunza. Headmistress Ghazala Soomro besides Project Manager Implementation Unit, Punjab Ahmed Rajwana were also present.

Shahzad Roy while giving briefing about curriculum and co-curriculum activities of the school said that there were almost 2200 students admitted who were being provided better educational facilities besides provision of free breakfast to over 300 pre-primary students on daily basis.

He further told that Class Room, Digital Laboratory and Art Room have also been developed in order to purify the mental abilities of the students.

Murad Raas said that the Punjab government had focused on the provision of modern educational training to teachers and keep them free from their financial and other mantle tension. "Punjab Educational Professional Standard Counsel Bill" will be presented in the Punjab Cabinet very soon.

He informed that 100 model schools in 10 districts whereas 1000 Science Laboratories, 1000 Computer Laboratories and 400 libraries would be set up across the province.

The Minister further said that Punjab Government after deep thought provoking had reached on a consensus that educational targets could only be achieved with the professional competency of teachers, International Standard of books and affective system of assessment.

He said that present government had declared 2019 as a year of teachers and first time in the history of the Punjab, transfer of teacher under E-Transfer Policy has been launched. 20,000 teachers had been transferred in first phase under the said policy. Whereas, service record of all teachers was also being digitalized under Human Resources Management Information System, he claimed.

Later Provincial Minister visited Government Elementary College,Hussainabad managed under Zindagi Trust where CEO Agha Salma briefed the Minister about training curriculum of teacher and infrastructure. She apprised the Minister that 1st batch of 60 students for 4 years degree program had been finalized and the students shall also he learnt advance teaching techniques and training by the Pakistani and Finland experienced teachers, The Minister took round various departments of the institution and appreciated the excellent work done for infrastructure, curriculum and academic programs.

