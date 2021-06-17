UVAS Academic Staff Association office-bearers sworn-in

The new office-bearers of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore were sworn in here on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2021) The new office-bearers of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore were sworn in here on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the ASA office-bearers.

The newly elected office-bearers for 2021-22 are Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani (President), Prof Dr Aamir Ghafoor Bajwa (Vice-President), Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayub (General Secretary), Dr Arshad Javid (Joint Secretary) and Dr Muhammad Junaid (Finance Secretary).

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the new office-bearers and urged them to work for the welfare and development of the academic staff of the university. The Vice-Chancellor supported faculty welfare steps. He also lauded the efforts of UVAS faculty members and their services for the development of university. He said UVAS has been ranked in Times Higher Education World University Ranking and QS World Top University Ranking due to the collective efforts of university employee.

Strictly follow corona pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs) he added.

Earlier Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani spoke about the welfare steps of the Academic Staff Association. She lauded the role of UVAS Academic Staff Association, Officer Staff Association OSA and Non-Teaching Staff Association NTSA and their contribution who are working day and night for the progress of the university. She said with the consultation of superior authority and other associations of UVAS would solve the welfare issues of ASA peacefully.

In oath taking ceremony Barrister Ms Nudra Abdul-Majeed spoke about the various aspects of human rights/duties for the uplift of any associations and hoped that during tenure ASA would perform its responsibility with full of dedication for the betterment of teaching staff. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said unity of the staff is the key way for the uplift of university while a large numbers of UVAS teaching and administrative staff members from all campuses were present on the occasion.