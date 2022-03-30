UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community of Practice Workshop

The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne (UM) organised daylong Community of Practice workshop at Avari Hotel Lahore on Wednesday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Project Manager Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal, Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich, Dr David McGill, Kaykine Height and extension managers, heads/CEO's from research/academia, government, NGO's from public and private sector were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad put focus to the organizations to sustain the whole family extension approach activities even Dairy-Beef project ends. Dr Amjad Saqib from Akhuwat Foundation shared that Dairy-Beef project support sharing extension research lessons are the instrumental to improve farm production in Kasur district whereas he is also keen to disseminate project result into other communities and other districts.

Later, Dr David McGill from Australia spoke about the objectives of the workshop & brief introduction of the project the team from UVAS & UM in his online video message. Dr Humera Iqbal briefed about the project update (focus-objectives, gender mainstream and future plan) while Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich spoke about the Impacts of the Whole family extension approach (WFEA) training intervention on the capacity building of farm advisors within the current livestock advisory services system of Pakistan.

The objectives of the workshop were to demonstrate the impact of the ‘Whole family extension approach’ (WFEA) through sharing the outcome of already collected data (farm advisors/case studies), exploring the potential opportunities with various collaborating organizations to sustain the WFEA key activities including farm advisor training workshops and community of practice in future and data collection regarding the impacts of WFEA within various organizations.