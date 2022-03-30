UrduPoint.com

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team Organised Community Of Practice Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 04:38 PM

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community of Practice Workshop

The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne (UM) organised daylong Community of Practice workshop at Avari Hotel Lahore on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022) The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne (UM) organised daylong Community of Practice workshop at Avari Hotel Lahore on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Project Manager Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal, Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich, Dr David McGill, Kaykine Height and extension managers, heads/CEO's from research/academia, government, NGO's from public and private sector were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad put focus to the organizations to sustain the whole family extension approach activities even Dairy-Beef project ends. Dr Amjad Saqib from Akhuwat Foundation shared that Dairy-Beef project support sharing extension research lessons are the instrumental to improve farm production in Kasur district whereas he is also keen to disseminate project result into other communities and other districts.

Later, Dr David McGill from Australia spoke about the objectives of the workshop & brief introduction of the project the team from UVAS & UM in his online video message. Dr Humera Iqbal briefed about the project update (focus-objectives, gender mainstream and future plan) while Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich spoke about the Impacts of the Whole family extension approach (WFEA) training intervention on the capacity building of farm advisors within the current livestock advisory services system of Pakistan.

The objectives of the workshop were to demonstrate the impact of the ‘Whole family extension approach’ (WFEA) through sharing the outcome of already collected data (farm advisors/case studies), exploring the potential opportunities with various collaborating organizations to sustain the WFEA key activities including farm advisor training workshops and community of practice in future and data collection regarding the impacts of WFEA within various organizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Australia Hotel Melbourne Kasur David University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Family From Government

Recent Stories

Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

2 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

2 minutes ago
 UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban susta ..

UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban sustainable development

2 minutes ago
 ECP finalizes arrangements to hold KP second phase ..

ECP finalizes arrangements to hold KP second phase LG polls on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 CPPA seeks Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tari ..

CPPA seeks Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tariff for Feb

2 minutes ago
 Poland urges EU to tax Russian oil and gas

Poland urges EU to tax Russian oil and gas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.