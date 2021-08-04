UVAS faculty, staff demand disparity/special allowance on equitable basis

The faculty and staff of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on the call of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) observed Wednesday (August 4) as a black day and demanded the provision of 25 per cent disparity/special allowance without any discrimination

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Aug, 2021) The faculty and staff of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on the call of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) observed Wednesday (August 4) as a black day and demanded the provision of 25 per cent disparity/special allowance without any discrimination.



President Academic Staff Association (ASA) Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani led a protest rally on the city campus while a large number of members from the ASA, Officer Staff Association (OSA) and Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) participated in the rally wearing black armbands to register their protest against this discrimination by the Punjab government.



Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad supported the UVAS employees’ demand for the provision of 25 per cent disparity/special allowance.



ASA President Prof Dr Aneela Durrani spoke on the occasion and demanded the disparity/special allowance for UVAS employees without any discrimination.

She elucidated that although the disparity reduction allowance has been granted to government employees in July 2021 yet university employees have been deprived of this allowance.

The peaceful protest started from the VC Office and culminated at the same place after taking a round of the city campus.

Faculty and staff in other campuses, including KBCMA-CVAS Narowal, Ravi Campus Pattoki and CVAS Jhang also stage protests demonstrations to press their demand.