UVAS Holds International Virtual Seminar On Avian Conservation: Issues & Options

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the University of Padjadjaran, Bandung, Indonesia and University of Lucknow, India organized an International virtual seminar on “Avian Conservation: Issues and Options”

Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan in his welcome address highlighted that many bird populations are currently declining worldwide with 1200 species facing extinction in the next epoch.

“Such webinars are the need of the hour,” he added.
Professor of Zoology from University of Lucknow Prof Dr Amita Kanaujia delivered a lecture on the conservation of vultures in Uttar Pradesh India.

Dr Asep Anang, an Associate Professor from Faculty of Animal Husbandry, Universitas Padjadjaran, Indonesia, delivered a lecture on planning avian breeding programs. Dr Amita and Dr Asep also spoke about the state and conservation of different avian species.

A number of professionals and faculty members of UVAS joined the seminar through video link.
Concluding the seminar, Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid said that such international collaborations are vital to restore threatened avian species.

He suggested that such virtual seminars should be conducted on a regular basis so we can learn from each other’s experience. At the end, he presented the vote of thanks.

