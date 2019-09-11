UrduPoint.com
UVAS InkMoU With Cloud Agri Pakistan To Collaborate On Research In Dairy Animal Monitoring Through Sensor Technologies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:07 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and Cloud Agri Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding tocollaborate on research in dairy animal monitoring through sensor technologies

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and Cloud Agri Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding tocollaborate on research in dairy animal monitoring through sensor technologies.

Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization DrFarhanJamiland General Manager Cloud Agri Pakistan Dr Muhammad AsadUllah Khan signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus on Wednesday.Later, Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha (SI) presented souvenir to Dr Muhammad AsadUllah Khan while UVAS faculty members and officials from Cloud Agri Pakistan were present.

Speaking on the occasion,DrFarhanJamilsaid that the aim of the MoU was to enhance linkages between industry and university for the promotion of research. He said this agreement would be beneficial for livestock community and dairy sector of Pakistan.DrAsad Ali spoke about the objectives of his organization andMoU for the uplift of dairy sector regarding advancement of livestock management in the country.

According to the MOU, both parties of MoU will work in the field of dairy productionwith the primary focus on the monitoring of buffalo behavior for estrus detection, buffalo behavior for onset of calving time and buffalo behavior for early detection of health events, etc.

The UVAS would provide its technical support to develop standard behavioral indicators. UVAS will also provide access to the facility and animals with the other party. The behavioral monitoring devices will be used at UVAS for research purposes and will serve as a mean of demonstration for Livestock producers and any change in the software and hardware for the purpose of R&D will be done with mutual understanding.

The research and development of monitoring system electromechanical support (20-30 Transponders) will be provided by the Cloud Agri Pakistan.

