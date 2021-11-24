UVAS launches project on ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) started a short term training project titled ‘Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers & Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain’ at its Veterinary Academy on Wednesday

Additional Secretary Livestock (Planning) Khalid Mahmood Chaudhry chaired the launching ceremony while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Additional Secretary (Administration) Khizer Hayat, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Chairman Department of Dairy Technology Dr Saima Inayet, Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and officials from Livestock Department and professionals from public & private dairy sector were present.

Addressing the audience, Khalid Mahmood Ch said that establishment of the Veterinary Academy in UVAS is a great millstone to impart practical knowledge and skills to professionals from across the country as well as outside the country for their capacity building.

He said that our livestock farming community of rural areas gets maximum benefits under this project especially enhancing the milk and meat production.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that it is direly needed to create awareness among public through social media and YouTube channel by making video clips regarding the nutritional value of milk to avoid misconception associated with packed and pasteurized milk.

He said that UVAS has always been focusing on imparting of practical knowledge to their students instead of distributing degrees. He said that UVAS Department of Dairy Technology and its faculty members play a vibrant role in the development of dairy sector by solving dairy sector issues through quality research.

He said that UVAS in collaboration with Livestock Department successfully achieved delivery of pure in-vitro fertilized (IVF) Sahiwal calves which was a breakthrough in the development of livestock sector.

He said that capacity building training is a two way learning of practical latest knowledge from each other. Khizer Hayat said that capacity building trainings are necessary to enhance quality of milk.

Earlier Prof Dr Anjum Khalique welcomed the participants and spoke about the objectives of the project while at the end Dr Saima Inayet presented the vote of thanks.



Dr Muhammad Junaid spoke about the training scope and target audience. He gave a detailed presentation on concept, innovations, target audience, selection criteria, implementation plan and focus areas of the project.

He said that under this project three to five days short term trainings would be conducted on different topics related to efficient milking practice, milk storage and transportation, traceable status of dairy products, food safety system, pasteurized milk technologies, fermented milk products, flavored milk, frozen dairy products, dairy fat based products, laboratories analysis skills and intervention in consumer awareness for dairy products, etc, He said that veterinary professionals, small scale milk processors, dairy industry stakeholders, laboratory personal and literate (dairy) consumer to be the target audience for these training.

Meanwhile Additional Secretary Livestock (Planning) Khalid Mahmood Chaudhry along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony of weeklong training course on “Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals” and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons.