VC Abbottabad University Of Science And Technology Chairs 2nd BoS Meeting Of Govt Home Economics College Abbottabad

VC Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Friday said the curriculum should be devised keeping in view of the modern trends, local and geographical needs

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :VC Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Friday said the curriculum should be devised keeping in view of the modern trends, local and geographical needs.

He said this while chairing the 2nd meeting of board of Studies of Government Home Economics College Abbottabad.

He further said the courses taught to the students must be related to the geographical and local needs which would enable the graduates to find a place in the market and perform their role in development of the country.

Principal Govt. Home Economics College Abbottabad briefed the meeting about the annual performance and presented the agenda of the meeting.

The Board of Studies approved the syllabus for BS Home Economics, degree nomenclature, thesis writing and its presentation, credit hours for a particular degree program, course codes for subjects and others.

Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed while addressing the BoS meeting said that affiliated colleges besides degree programs should start additional course to cater needs of the local industry.

VC AUST said that we have to motivate our children towards modern trends, this is the responsibility of the teachers to polish the harness the talent of students, he underline the need of internship for students and said that college graduates after internship would be able to do a job or business.

