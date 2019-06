VC Allama Iqbal Open University to visit Bahawalpur tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Prof. Dr. Zia Qayyum will visit Bahawalpur Saturday. He will visit Regional Campus Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar Campus. Regional Director AIOU Khwaja Sabir Hussain will brief him about the facilities being provided at the campuses and performance of the students.