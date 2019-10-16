Vice Chancellor LUMHS for maintaining core standards in operation theaters to save human lives

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani said the healthcare system of the country particularly public and private hospitals are responsible of making operation theatres and surgical wards self-sufficient and capable of providing at least the bare basics of safe anesthesia and surgery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani said the healthcare system of the country particularly public and private hospitals are responsible of making operation theatres and surgical wards self-sufficient and capable of providing at least the bare basics of safe anesthesia and surgery.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on "Safe anesthesia-Safe Surgery" organized by the Department of Anesthesia LUMHS in connection with World Anesthesia Day here Wednesday .

It is the duty of all public and private sector hospital administrators as well as rural or urban health centers and practitioners to ensure that working pulse oximeters should be available for every surgery, he said and added each institution should have mechanisms to ensure an uninterrupted availability of supplies and spares to ensure that all oximeters are in working condition.

Dr. Devrajani said there must be accountability for failure to achieve this simple goal and awareness of these simple facts must be created among government agencies, non-governmental organizations, professional associations, public and the media. He said that there were more major surgeries than births worldwide, yet surgery is much more dangerous and has a much higher mortality rate.

The incidence of conditions requiring surgery is rising as a proportion of the total global burden of disease and surgical intervention is expected to increase around the world, he said and added, surgical care and its safe delivery can potentially affect the lives of many millions of people worldwide.

By defining a core set of minimum standards that can be applied universally across borders and settings, the Vice Chancellor said, safe anesthesia and safe surgery challenge hopes to create an environment of safety that will help improve both accesses for and care of surgical patients.

He said that Anesthesia can be either solely responsible or may contribute to preoperative mortality. It is believed that anesthesia today is extremely safe and that mortality due to anesthesia has declined considerably over the last few decades, he said and added, however, this may not hold true in many parts of the world. Deaths due either to anesthesia alone or where anesthesia was a contributory factor have reduced in countries with a high developmental index, he added.

Earlier, eminent Anesthesiologists Prof. Tipu Sultan, Prof. Ghulam Mustafa Kazi and Prof. Hamid Raza shared their views on the subject.