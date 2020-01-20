Virtual University inaugurates new data centre

The Virtual University (VU) inaugurated its new data centre on Monday in a ceremony held at the VU's head office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Virtual University (VU) inaugurated its new data centre on Monday in a ceremony held at the VU's head office.

Focal person of this data center Deputy Network Executive Engr Syed Naushad briefed the participant about the project and said that massive storage needs for the university were served through SAN and NAS deployment.

He said that this data centre complies with security and threat advisories received from time to time from the Higher education Commission (HEC) and other government security agencies.

"The data centre has been established indigenously and saving millions of rupees for the university", he added.

VU Director ICT Mr Ehsen Zafar Puri said that keeping in mind the imperative needs of technological advancement, the VU had launched a state-of-the-art data center, adding that VUP had campuses all over Pakistan and all campuses were connected securely with data center for voice, video and data communication.