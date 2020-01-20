UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual University Inaugurates New Data Centre

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:35 PM

Virtual University inaugurates new data centre

The Virtual University (VU) inaugurated its new data centre on Monday in a ceremony held at the VU's head office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Virtual University (VU) inaugurated its new data centre on Monday in a ceremony held at the VU's head office.

Focal person of this data center Deputy Network Executive Engr Syed Naushad briefed the participant about the project and said that massive storage needs for the university were served through SAN and NAS deployment.

He said that this data centre complies with security and threat advisories received from time to time from the Higher education Commission (HEC) and other government security agencies.

"The data centre has been established indigenously and saving millions of rupees for the university", he added.

VU Director ICT Mr Ehsen Zafar Puri said that keeping in mind the imperative needs of technological advancement, the VU had launched a state-of-the-art data center, adding that VUP had campuses all over Pakistan and all campuses were connected securely with data center for voice, video and data communication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Puri San HEC All From Government Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

45 minutes ago

State land retrieved in Dera Ghazi Khan

1 minute ago

Ghulam Sarwar reconciles between two groups in his ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8,636 litres adu ..

1 minute ago

Municipal Committee Tando Jam passes budget of Rs2 ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab University issues admission schedule for LL ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.