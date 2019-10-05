UrduPoint.com
World Teachers Day Observed In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:22 PM

Educationists, Teachers and education specialists on Saturday urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social and cultural values

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Educationists, Teachers and education specialists on Saturday urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social and cultural values.

They said we should take all measures to restore dignity, honour and respect of the teachers in the society to promote education in real sense, as we salute teachers on World Teachers' Day.

Speaking on the occasion, a renowned educationist and Principal of the New London Cambridge School Sukkur, Ms Rubia Keyani in her speech said that knowledge was must for respectable survival in the world and it could not be achieved without the help of teachers.

She said that teachers played a vital role in the development of the nations, which should be recognized in its true manner. She encouraged competitive, intelligent and hardworking people to join this profession and demanded the leadership take appropriate steps for them.

On the occasion, all administration and teaching powers handed over to the pupils of the school.

Students presented gifts to their teachers to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) organised a ceremony at its head Office Sukkur where Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Ms Nosheen, Yasmin Shah and others addressed.

CEO of the IGHDS Dr Shakeel Ahmed urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social and cultural values.

He said that we should take all measures to restore dignity, honour and respect of the teachers in the society to promote education in real sense.

He said that teachers are instrumental in the nation building because they give vision and direction to the youth who are future of a nation.

He said that teachers serve as a guide to deliver people from darkness of ignorance, show them the light of knowledge and put nation on the path of development and progress.

The teachers besides teaching, also concentrate on promoting wisdom, integrity, character and tolerance among the students so that they could become good citizens, he added.

