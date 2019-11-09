20 new cases of dengue reported, total cases reaches to 6868 in KP

Around 20 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 6868

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Around 20 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 6868.

According to a press release of Dengue Response Unit issued here, out of 20 new cases, nine were reported in Peshawar district while remaining is in districts including Charsadda, Swat, Dir Lower, Mardan, Mansehra and DI Khan.

Around 50 patients of dengue are under treatment in various private and public sector hospitals of the province. Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 6818.