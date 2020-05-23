UrduPoint.com
26 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Registered In AJK: Tally Increased To 197 Across The State

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:39 PM

26 New COVID-19 positive cases registered in AJK: Tally increased to 197 across the State

After emerging of 26 new cases of novel corona virus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive rose to 197 in the State on Saturday, AJK Health Services Deptt. has said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) : After emerging of 26 new cases of novel corona virus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive rose to 197 in the State on Saturday, AJK Health Services Deptt. has said.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 235 suspects were tested across the State on Saturday.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued on Saturday, the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 26 new cases in AJK which include 14 belonging to Bagh, 10 from Muzaffarabad and 02 from Bhimbher district.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 5103 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 5041 had been received with 197 positive cases.

Out of the total of 197 corona virus positive cases, 97have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state by Saturday, they added.

A total of 99 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Monday that a total of 4738 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 62 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

Only one casualty of an elderly person of 80 years of age because of the pandemic, has been reported in AJK so far.

The AJK government has established 59 Quarantine centers in all ten district headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir. And at the same time, professional training in infection, prevention and control was being imparted to the doctors, paramedics at all isolation centers with the coordination of the World Health Organization.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medical teams were engaged in conducting the screening of all new entrants at all entry / exist points in AJK. ENDS / APP / AHR.

