32nd Int'l Conference On Neuro Surgery Held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Under the aegis of Pakistan Society of Neuro Surgery, 32nd International Conference was held on Friday in which medical experts from different countries participated.

Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) and renowned Neuro Surgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood gave presentation on the live Endoscopy of removing brain tumors through nose.

Prof Shaz Ahmed and Prof Amjad Shad from United Kingdom and Prof Mumtaz Ali from Peshawar also participated in the process and removed the brain tumors from the back portion of head without opening it.

More than 300 participants from Pakistan and America, Italy, Turkey, Egypt, China, Spain, France Africa and other countries participated in the International Conference where doctors took deep interest in the latest methods and technologies.

All three units of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences also contributed to 8 research papers which were presented in the conference.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood also delivered lecture in Trauma Conference and especially addressed the topic of accidental head injuries and its complications and practical demonstration was given on different methods of operations.

Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that there was no doubt that all over the world development was taking place on neuro diseases and their treatment and Pakistan was not lagging behind in that field. He told the participants that for the first time tumors were being removed without giving anesthesia to the patient and Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences had taken lead in this regard.

He also held question answer session and threw light on different aspects of removing tumors from the back portion of brain.

More Stories From Health

