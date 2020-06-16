UrduPoint.com
40 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In AJK: Tally Surges To 703 Across The State:

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, the COVID-19 has so far claimed 13 lives across the state and 40 new positive cases of corona virus were registered during last 24 hours raising the total number of the cases tested positive to 703 on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :In Azad Jammu Kashmir, the COVID-19 has so far claimed 13 lives across the state and 40 new positive cases of corona virus were registered during last 24 hours raising the total number of the cases tested positive to 703 on Tuesday.

The official statement released to the media, updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 40 new cases in AJK � which include 19 patients in Muzaffarabad, 10 in Bhimbher, 06 in Rawalakot, 04 in Mirpur one in Bagh District.

As many as 400 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / isolation centers.After the complete recovery 26 more patients were discharged from different centers raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 290.A total of 11727 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test out of which the results of 11674 had been received and declared 703 positive cases.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Capacity- building training in infection, prevention and control hs been launched in all state-run isolation centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the coordination of the World Health Organization, the health authorities said.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.

