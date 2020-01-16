800 colorectal disease related surgeries conducted at CHK in 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Some 800 surgeries of large intestine, including 113 related to colon cancer, were performed free of cost at Surgical Ward-3, Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in 2019, said senior surgeon and principal, Dow Medical College, Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants of a two-day pre-conference workshop of the Colo Con-2020, organized by the Colorectal Disease Patients Welfare Association - Dow University of Health Sciences at the O.T. Complex of Civil Hospital, he said CHK Ward is recognized to be one of the world's highest volume surgery wards.

"Most of those who underwent the surgery were aged between 16 years and 30 years negating the impression that people aged 60 years or above suffer from colon cancer and related conditions," said the seasoned surgeon.

Mentioning that high rate of successful surgeries was made possible due to teamwork, Prof. Memon said research is being conducted on continuous basis to ascertain contributory factors in local context and measure to preempt onset of the disease itself.

As for inception of the specialized surgical procedure itself, he said the specialized work was started under the guidance of Prof. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy in 2009 through the funding arranged by DMC Graduates of 1978 batch and former students of Cadet College Petaro.

"Coordinated efforts made it possible to cure colon or bowel cancer in the ward," said the senior surgeon.

Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon also acknowledged support extended by SIUT and its Director Professor Adeeb Rizvi providing free of charge chemotherapy/radiotherapy facility for the patients.

"Usually the colon operation costs approximately Rs.500,000 to Rs.800,000, however, CHK provides these absolutely free of charge to the patients with limited resources," said Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon.

The surgeon mentioned that foreign colorectal disease experts are regularly invited to teach and train the young doctors.

These efforts, he said have helped young surgeons to get familiarize with the latest techniques and also practice advanced laparoscopy and robotic surgery under able supervision of their senior colleagues.

About the workshop itself, he said best of the doctors and surgeons from reputable institutions of UK, USA would be training young surgeons.

Colorectal Surgeon from UK, Prof. Amjad Pervez Cheema, Prof. Tas Qureshi, Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Abbasi, Dr. Khursheed A. Samu, Prof. Sajda Qureshi, Prof. Shehryar Ghazanfar, Prof.

Shafeeq-ur-Rehman, Prof. Farhat Jaleel, Prof. Mohammad Zubair, Prof. Saad Khalid Niaz, Dr. Samiya Saeed, Dr. Hina Khan, Dr. Agha Jan Mohammad were also present on the occasion.

Senior social worker Faisal Edhi attended the event as guest of honor and this was in recognition to the services offered by Edhi Foundation to facilitate the patients admitted to the ward.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Amjad Pervaiz Cheema, a visiting expert from the UK, said that he comes every year to train new doctors and postgraduates at Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.