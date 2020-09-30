UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

86 New Case Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:53 PM

86 new case of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours in the province while the number of cases reached 99,378 after registration of 86 new cases on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours in the province while the number of cases reached 99,378 after registration of 86 new cases on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), so far a total number of deaths has been recorded 2,233.

The P&SHD confirmed that 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, four in Rawalpindi,one in Jehlum, 13 in Gujranwala, one in Sialkot,one in Narowal, four in Gujrat, one in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Multan, one in Vehari, six in Faisalabad, one in Sargodha, one in Mianwali, three in Bahawalpur, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two Sahiwal and two new case have been reported in Okara during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,251,940 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,449 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow the SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Vehari

Recent Stories

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

8 minutes ago

HEC & Huawei Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

24 minutes ago

Value King realme C12 with massive 6000 mAh batter ..

33 minutes ago

5,135 motorists fined over wrong parking

28 seconds ago

Svitolina battles into Roland Garros third round

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.