86 new case of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours in the province while the number of cases reached 99,378 after registration of 86 new cases on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), so far a total number of deaths has been recorded 2,233.

The P&SHD confirmed that 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, four in Rawalpindi,one in Jehlum, 13 in Gujranwala, one in Sialkot,one in Narowal, four in Gujrat, one in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Multan, one in Vehari, six in Faisalabad, one in Sargodha, one in Mianwali, three in Bahawalpur, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two Sahiwal and two new case have been reported in Okara during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,251,940 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,449 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow the SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.