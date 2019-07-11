Acting Mayor Karachi visits Landhi Cardiac Centre

Acting Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan visited Landhi Medical complex and Landhi Cardiac Center here on Thursday to check the medical facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Acting Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan visited Landhi Medical complex and Landhi Cardiac Center here on Thursday to check the medical facilities.

Vice Chairman -DMC Korangi Syed Ahmer Ali, Chairperson Medical Committee Naheed Fatima, Chairman katchi abadi Saad bin Jaffar, Senior Director medical and health services Dr. Beerbal Genanni were also present, said a statement.

The Acting Mayor said that no negligence would be tolerated in the provision of better medical facilities to the people.

He directed that action be taken against absentees and instructed to ensure availability of all necessary medicines in the hospitals.

He also went to the Dialysis Unit and met the patients and check the facilities.

He also visited the Landhi Cardiac Center and said that the cardiac patients be provided instant medical help and all necessary facilities.

He also inspected the laboratory and directed that the ElectroCardioGram (ECG) machine should be maintained properly.

He also went to the UC-15 to inaugurate the cleaning campaign and said that the elected representatives are making efforts to bring improvement.