UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting Mayor Karachi Visits Landhi Cardiac Centre

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:33 PM

Acting Mayor Karachi visits Landhi Cardiac Centre

Acting Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan visited Landhi Medical complex and Landhi Cardiac Center here on Thursday to check the medical facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Acting Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan visited Landhi Medical complex and Landhi Cardiac Center here on Thursday to check the medical facilities.

Vice Chairman -DMC Korangi Syed Ahmer Ali, Chairperson Medical Committee Naheed Fatima, Chairman katchi abadi Saad bin Jaffar, Senior Director medical and health services Dr. Beerbal Genanni were also present, said a statement.

The Acting Mayor said that no negligence would be tolerated in the provision of better medical facilities to the people.

He directed that action be taken against absentees and instructed to ensure availability of all necessary medicines in the hospitals.

He also went to the Dialysis Unit and met the patients and check the facilities.

He also visited the Landhi Cardiac Center and said that the cardiac patients be provided instant medical help and all necessary facilities.

He also inspected the laboratory and directed that the ElectroCardioGram (ECG) machine should be maintained properly.

He also went to the UC-15 to inaugurate the cleaning campaign and said that the elected representatives are making efforts to bring improvement.

Related Topics

Karachi Korangi Landhi All

Recent Stories

Ulema urge pilgrims to avoid political, religious ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to incentivize investment in export-led i ..

3 minutes ago

Lawyers convention backs across-the-board accounta ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects review petitions of NUML, AI ..

7 minutes ago

Dengue awareness seminar held in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

Improved cooperation between UN and troop-providin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.