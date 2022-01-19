UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Expediting Vaccination Process In Multan Division

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Divisional administration Multan Wednesday decided to expedite the vaccination against novel coronavirus and administering booster shots to already vaccinated individuals to contain the fifth wave of the virus

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on coronavirus vaccination and anti-dengue campaigns, commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad ordered to enforce SOPs strictly for prevention of coronavirus infection at public places.

Commissioner said that vaccinated individuals above the age of 30 should get booster doze in case six months have passed since they received the second doze of vaccine.

He said that vaccination was imperative for the people for safety shield against the virus and to return to the normal life activities sans any restriction.

Commissioner was informed that average vaccination target for Multan division was achieved by 61 per cent.

Officials said that 65 per cent target was achieved in Multan, 62 pc in Lodhran, 59 pc in Vehari and 58 pc in Khanewal.

Discussing anti-dengue campaign, commissioner ordered that Larvae positive sites be given notices and sealed and Larviciding process be completed there.

Officials said that places where Dengue Larvae were detected have undergone Larvicide process and more inspection were underway.

