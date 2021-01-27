Coronavirus claims 38 lives, 497 new cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic of COVID-19 claimed another 38 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 497 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province while the death toll reached 4,646.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 155,214.

The P&SHD confirmed that 277 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 7 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Nankana Sahib,25 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock,30 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal,1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 16 in Gujrat,22 in Faisalabad,4 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Chineot,13 in Sargodha,10 in Mianwali, 4 in Bhakkar, 12 in Jhang,19 in Multan,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,20 in Bahawalpur,2 in Bahawalnagar,6 in Rahimyar Khan, 5 in Okara and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,862,710 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 139,887 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.