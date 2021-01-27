UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 38 Lives, 497 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:41 PM

Coronavirus claims 38 lives, 497 new cases reported in Punjab

The pandemic of COVID-19 claimed another 38 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 497 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province while the death toll reached 4,646

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic of COVID-19 claimed another 38 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 497 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province while the death toll reached 4,646.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 155,214.

The P&SHD confirmed that 277 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 7 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Nankana Sahib,25 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock,30 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal,1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 16 in Gujrat,22 in Faisalabad,4 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Chineot,13 in Sargodha,10 in Mianwali, 4 in Bhakkar, 12 in Jhang,19 in Multan,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,20 in Bahawalpur,2 in Bahawalnagar,6 in Rahimyar Khan, 5 in Okara and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,862,710 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 139,887 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Gov't Approves Draft Deal to Let Minsk Tra ..

1 minute ago

Malaysia begins phase 3 trails of China developed ..

1 minute ago

High-flying Hammers yet to realise potential says ..

1 minute ago

Cebu Pacific offers COVID-19 insurance add-on for ..

25 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Lagging 2 Months Behind Coronavirus Va ..

2 minutes ago

340 recruitments on deceased quota approved

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.